Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather is one of the best creations in the cinema world. But with expectations pinned very high, the next instalment didn’t turn out to be cult despite being commercially successful. Speaking of the third instalment, the filmmaker recently entered the editing room to bring out the recut version, almost after three decades.

Coppola shuffled some scenes including the start and end of the film and has renamed it as, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. Now, Diane Keaton, who played Kay Adams-Corleone in the third part, has poured her reactions after watching the recut version at a private screening and it’s very exciting.

Diane Keaton said, “It was one of the best moments of my life to watch it. To me, it was a dream come true. I saw the movie in a completely different light. When I saw it way back, it was like ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ It didn’t seem to do that well and the reviews weren’t great. But Francis restructured the beginning and the end and man, I’m telling you it worked,” reports Variety.

For the unversed, The Godfather part 3 had received mixed reviews from critics and was slammed for degrading the franchise.

“I don’t know why people didn’t appreciate it, but I was one of them. What was wrong with me? Why didn’t I like this before? But I didn’t. I kind of just dismissed it and thought, ‘oh well’,” Diane Keaton added.

Upon the film’s release, Sofia Coppola was criticised badly and called her one of the minus points of the film. She had replaced ailing Winona Ryder just prior to shooting. As per Keaton, the recut version is really good for Sofia. “She’s what a daughter would be like if you had this guy as your dad, the head of a criminal organization. She was not so sure of herself and is kind of quiet. Kind of haunted. I thought she was fantastic,” she added.

“I just hope people can see it in a theatre with great music and great sound, so it can sweep you away,” Keaton said for The Godfather part 3 recut version.

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone will be available on-demand and on Blu-ray on 8th December.

