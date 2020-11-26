Roman Reigns is unstoppable as ever. The big dog is receiving an overwhelming response ever since he returned with his new avatar of the heel. His comeback journey from Summerslam to the recent Survivor Series is nothing short of phenomenal. Impressed by his performances and stature, even WWE legend JBL finding it hard to resist talking about the superstar.

Advertisement

In the past few days, we have several stars praising Roman for his new stint. Even the ones who were booing him from the arena, have started cheering for him. And that’s the biggest proof of the acceptance of his new gimmick. Recently, while talking on The Bump, the JBL praised him by calling his character compelling.

Advertisement

Speaking of Roman Reigns, JBL said, “I think the thing that has impressed me the most and is by far and above and is better than anything I’ve seen in maybe the last twenty years is Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns, to me, is the most compelling character I’ve seen on television, I think in twenty years. It’s unbelievable how good he is. That character, the way it’s just transitioned and become the head of the table, I’m a huge fan. It’s unbelievable how good he is.”

The legend also spoke about the fight between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series 2020.

“To me, it lived up to every bit of the hype, which is hard to do when you talk about having a true heavyweight matchup as they had. You had two great champions and both of those guys are in the prime of their life, the absolute best condition of their life and they put on a show that you would hope that they would be able to do. But, I don’t know if people really expected something that great. I thought the match was outstanding,” he said.

Meanwhile, recently, Seth Rollins expressed his views on the heel version of ‘the Big Dog’ and as per him, this isn’t new. Rollins appeared on one of the episodes of WWE’s The Bump. There he spoke on his friend, Roman Reigns and his heel version. He said, “Well, look, for anyone who’s known Roman for as long as I have, you’re going to know that this isn’t new. Roman had to struggle for a long time to kind of closet this side of him.”

Must Read: Troll Says Kapil Sharma Might Get Arrested Like Bharti Singh On Drug-Related Charges, Comedian Claps Back Calling Him ‘Mote’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube