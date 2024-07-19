Kate Hudson has been going strong with Danny Fujikawa for several years now. The 45-year-old actress began dating the 38-year-old musician in 2016; and got engaged to him in 2023.

However, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has revealed that she had to seek a therapist’s help before she could fall for Fujikawa, as she did not want to repeat her previous dating patterns.

Kate Hudson Sought Therapy Before Dating Danny Fujikawa

Hudson earlier disclosed how she remained single for three consecutive years in her 30s after a string of unhealthy relationships. “It was great. I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore,’” the Oscar-nominated actress said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May 2024.

The move felt empowering to her, and she took her therapist’s help before entering the dating scene once again. “I have a great therapist who was like, ‘I can help you, but you have to do it,’” she revealed. The three-year-long break and the therapist’s suggestion eventually helped her in forming a strong bond with Fujikawa.

Hudson first met her now-fiancé when she was 23-years-old, but fell for him a decade later in 2016. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose. In September 2021, the pair announced their engagement on Instagram.

Hudson Also Revealed How Celebrities Hit on Her During Her Break from Dating

On July 17, Hudson appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was asked whether any celebrities hit on her during her break from romantic relationships. “I mean, yeah,” replied the actress, adding that people often slid into her DMs.

“Look, it’s a great way to meet people, and a great thing to make your ego feel wonderful. Like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in.’ But I had a ton [of DMs]. I like to flirt, which is why I had to go through a year without flirting. Yeah, now it’s done,” she stated.

Hudson was previously married to singer Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. She tied the knot with him when she was just 19, and the couple welcomed their son, Ryder, in 2004. Hudson later revealed that things went sour between her and Robinson after the birth of their child, and the couple parted ways three years later.

