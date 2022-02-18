Matthew McConaughey is one of the finest actors of the world who often wins his audience with effortless acting skills and versatility. He has appeared in a series of blockbuster films in the past, all of which span across a variety of genres including rom-com, sci-fi, and thriller. A few years back, McConaughey had mentioned how his co-star Kate Hudson asked him to put some natural deodorant on when she felt like he was stinking way too much.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Matthew and Kate appeared together in two movies, both of which were received quite well by the audience. They first shared screen space with How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days where Hudson played a young journalist who took up McConaughey’s character as a case study for an article. In the second movie, the two actors played a divorced couple who come together in search of a lost treasure. They were reportedly quite fond of each other as co-workers and even had plans to work together for the third time but it never really happened.

Advertisement

According to a report by Elite Daily, Matthew McConaughey has not worn deodorant for years because he likes the natural scent and doesn’t “like to smell like someone or something else.”

When Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey were working together on their second film Fool’s Gold, which had several shirtless scenes for McConaughey, Hudson reportedly brought some rock salt and asked him to put it on.

“She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, ‘Would you please put this on?’ I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant.”, he told the same publication.

He even clarified that the women around him had no problems with it. “The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, ‘Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you.”, Matthew McConaughey said.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office: Tom Holland’s Film Officially Crosses Avatar To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time In US

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube