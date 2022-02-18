Hollywood actress Gal Gadot has mesmerized us all with her role as the Amazonian princess, Diana in DCEU’s Wonder Woman. The actress played the role of the unconquerable warrior with such ease and grace and that’s just undeniable.

While the actress went on to set fire on the big screen with the movie, did you know that she had no idea that she was auditioning for the DC movie? Read on to know the whole story!

In an old Variety interview session called Actors on Actors, Kumail Nanjiani was seen taking Gal Gadot‘s interview. Kumail started off by asking, “Auditioning for ‘Wonder Woman’ must have been a lot, right?” Replying to it, Gal said, “It was weird because I didn’t know they were auditioning me for ‘Wonder Woman. “I knew I was auditioning for this ‘secret project.’”

When Kumail Nanjiani asked if the audition involved the casting team entering and had her enact with the Magic Lasso, Gal Gadot revealed what actually happened. While remembering about the audition the actress said, “One week before I did the camera test with Ben [Affleck], I was like, ‘What’s going on?’.” She added, “They told me they wanted to fly me to L.A. I was like, ‘Great. But what is it?’”. Gadot revealed that it was Zack Snyder who later informed her that the audition was for Wonder Women.

Well, that would have been quite a surprise for her!

Talking about Gal, the actress got married to Jaron Varsano back in 2008. The actress is living in a happy family of 5 with kids Maya Varsano (4 years old), Alma Varsano (ten years old), and Daniella Varsano (7 months old).

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot was last seen in The Death On The Nile. The movie is a Mystery/Crime themed project and is directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie also starred Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Ali Fazal, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, and many more.

