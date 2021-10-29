Zack Snyder has revealed which Batman villains he would want to have in the DCEU. Before Robert Pattinson became known for taking up the mantle of playing the Caped Crusader, Ben Affleck embodied the Dark Knight. So far in his Batman mythos, many rogues have appeared like Harley Quinn, The Joker, Deathstroke, Deadshot, Black Mask, Victor Zsasz and more.

Advertisement

Synder recently reacted to Pattinson’s upcoming film‘s trailer, and he said that he found it awesome while praising director Matt Reeves. Now, the Justice League director has opened up about the villains he would want to see the Dark Knight go against in the DCEU.

Advertisement

While speaking to BroBible, Zack Snyder revealed that the upcoming Matt Reeves directed film The Batman utilizes villains he hoped to use in the DCEU. He was then asked if he would want to see the iconic villain The Penguin in the franchise. To this, Snyder replied, “Very much so.”

Zack Snyder further said, “Obviously, Catwoman is someone we talked about, and we had a Riddler concept that we talked about. Remember, the Riddler was kind of like the one who figured out the Anti-Life Equation on Earth in the spec scripts,” while discussing the Batman villains he would like to see in the DCEU.

“Frankly, I’d love to see the Penguin — I think it will be cool. I think that’s a great character, and I’d love to see a version of Penguin that has an inherent camp to it,” Zack said. “It’d be awesome to see how you could deconstruct it and make him into something crazy,” he continued.

In the upcoming Robert Pattison film, Penguin will be played by Colin Farrell, while Zoe Kravitz will be Catwoman, and Paul Dano will appear as the Riddler. Along with them, Jeffrey Wright will play Commissioner Gordon, with several more actors as a part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder has huge hopes for Ben Affleck’s Batman. He also wanted the superhero to fight against Deathstroke alone, but that film never got to see the light. Hopefully, now the director can plan more DC films featuring the Penguin and other villains in the future.

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Quits Doing OTT Shows: “It’s Become Dhanda For Big Production Houses”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube