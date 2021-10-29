In what can be called as a shocking turn of events, Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have decided to part ways after being in a relationship for two years. The couple has now decided to co-parent their 13-month daughter Khai. Scroll down to know more.

The power couple has been in an on and off relationship since 2015. However, they rekindled their romance in 2015 and two months later they confirmed that they were officially back together by sharing a photo of “Z” on her family’s farm in honour of Valentine’s Day.

As per the report by People Magazine, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have gone separate ways and are not together anymore. The report also stated that the two will be co-parenting now. A Hadid family friend told the publication, “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

The supermodel’s rep said to a media outlet, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,”

While the reason for their break is still not known, several reports claim that they parted ways because of Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid. It is said that Zayn Malik allegedly struck Yolanda Hadid during an argument but the singer denied such claims. TMZ report alleged that Yolanda was considering filing a police report against him.

Following the report, Zayn took to his social media handles on Thursday and shared his side of the story. In his statement, the Pillow talk singer cited the incident as a “private matter,” and has “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” the singer wrote. “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” Zayn Malik added.

