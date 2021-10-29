Everyone’s favourite actor Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his decision of taking a sabbatical from acting. For those unaware, the ‘Free Guy’ star announced recently that he will be taking a break from acting after he shared that the filming of his movie Spirited has been wrapped up. This decision came as a shock to his fans, but Ryan got full support from them and from other celebrities too.

However, there is one thing that has been making the news. Fans are wondering if this decision will have any effects on Reynolds‘ ‘Deadpool 3.’ The movie is reportedly in the early weeks of production, and a lot hasn’t been shared about it yet.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds had an interview with WSJ Magazine, alongside his ‘Red Notice’ co-star Gal Gadot. In the interview, he talks about how he juggles Hollywood, business ventures, and parenthood. The ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ fame also opened up about his borderline paralyzing work ethic.

“I tend to bite off way more than I could or should chew,” Ryan Reynolds said. ‘Well, I said I was going to, so I have to deliver this.’ I will do that at the cost of my own well-being sometimes.” The actor further added, “I fixate on things…That’s sort of the engine of anxiety. I lay awake at night, wrapping and unwrapping every possible scenario. I slept at a perfect right angle for so many years.”

The actor has also said in the interview that instead of checking off boxes, his new goal for the moment is to fully embrace and live. “I tend to pave over anxiety with work and, to a lesser extent, achievement…You want to tick boxes sometimes. So these days, my goal is to be as present as I can and not just tick a box just to do it. I’m fully embracing and living that right now,” the actor said.

No wonder Ryan Reynolds wanted to take time off from acting. With his wife and actor Blake Lively and their kids, he can live his life the way he wants.

