Kate Hudson, one of the gorgeous divas of Hollywood, became an overnight sensation after her performance in ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’. In the movie, Matthew McConaughey played the lead role, and it’s still considered one of the cutest rom-coms. However, Kate is known as one of the most fun-loving people who always speaks her mind. And this one time, she opened up about her guilty pleasure, and it’s not something you can ever imagine. Scroll below to read on!

On the work front, Kate was last seen in the movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, where she looked sensuous and sultry. Who can say she is in her mid-40s? She is ageing just like fine wine, and her sartorial choices when it comes to fashion get always appreciated.

Now coming back to the conversation. When Kate Hudson appeared in the Drew Barrymore Show, a chat show with Drew Barrymore, she was given a fun task to do where she had to answer a question that came out of a balloon. In that fun segment, she found a question that asked about her ‘guilty pleasure’. To it, the actress mischievously answered, “French Fries”.

Kate Hudson went ahead to further add, “It’s true but it’s rather boring”. Well, it seemed she wasn’t quite satisfied with the answer, and when Drew Barrymore was almost at the edge of accepting her answer, Kate blasted out, saying “Handcuffs”. Oooh, kinky!

Check out how Drew literally rolled over on the floor while laughing in this hilarious video clip Here:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to pour their comments on it. One of them wrote, “That escalated!!! And I’m here for it.”

Another one commented, “I love a guilty pleasure.”

One of the comments can be read as, “Love seeing them letting loose in front of the audience & camera. Love the upbeat responses of each one.”

What are your thoughts about Kate Hudson’s guilty pleasure? Let us know!

