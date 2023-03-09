American beauty mogul Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson often grab headlines owing to the controversies surrounding their relationship. The duo share their two children and have dated several times since 2016. While they are currently co-parenting their two kids, Khloe is also spending time with Thompson two months after the latter’s mom died.

Khloe and Tristan began dating in 2016 and, since then, have had multiple ups and downs in their relationship. The two share their five-year-old daughter, True, and a son they welcomed back in August. During their relationship, Tristan cheated on The Kardashians’ star several times and reportedly parted ways by the end of 2021 after the NBA player fathered a child with another woman.

Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea, died of a heart attack in January. The sportsperson is seemingly still disturbed by his mother’s sudden demise, and his ex-partner Khloe Kardashian is ensuring he is alright.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the former couple revealed that Khloe Kardashian has been spending time with Thompson since his mother’s demise. Moreover, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is also sending the NBA player and his brothers, flowers and keeping them engaged to make sure they are “loved and supported.”

The source further said, “Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone.” The insider called Khloe, Tristan’s “support system” as she is doing her best to help them deal with the tragic loss. “Tristan wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom — his guardian angel — the man and father that he can be, even more so now,” the source added.

Keeping their twisted past and relationship history in mind, Tristan Thompson is seemingly trying to prove himself before Kardashian. However, the source revealed that the KUWTK alum is currently focused on her children whom she shares with the 31-year-old.

