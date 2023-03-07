Drew Barrymore – the actress who starred in films such as Blended, 50 First Date, Charlie’s Angels, Never Been Kissed and more-doesn’t shy away from her struggles. The 48-year-old actress has now opened up about her alcohol abuse following her split from Will Kopelman in 2016. Per her confession, the divorce even affected her relationship with her therapist.

As per her recent confession during a new profile interview, Drew revealed that after a decade of working with therapist Barry Michels, she had him quit on her due to her drinking. Read on to know all she said.

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Drew Barrymore opened up about how she was after calling it quits with Will Kopelman. The actress and talk show host revealed she began replying a lot on alcohol and even sought professional help from therapist Barry Michels. However, Michels eventually quit on her.

As reported by Page Six, while talking about psychoanalyst Barry Michels stopping sessions with her, Drew Barrymore said, “He just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’” She added, “It was really about my drinking. I said, ‘I get it. I’ve never respected you more. You see, I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.’”

The ‘Blended’ actress began drinking after her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016 as she felt she failed to give her two daughters Olive (10) and Franki (8). Post the split, Barrymore began her spiral into alcoholism. In the interview, which also features some insight from her closest pals — Cameron Diaz and Nancy Juvonen, Diaz called the situation “difficult to watch.” The ‘Knight And Day’ actress said, “But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way. I have absolute faith in her. You can’t even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself.”

Barrymore credited her 2019 offer to host The Drew Barrymore Show with helping her to change her habits regarding alcohol.

