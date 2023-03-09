John Cena is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry who have found fame and success in Hollywood. The wrestler-turned-actor has never left his love for wrestling and continued his acting career. As the actor, he has given many blockbuster films, he once talked about c*ck-blocking incidents of his own during a conversation with Leslie Mann.

Leslie and John appeared in the R-rated comedy ‘Blockers’ about how their daughters have made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. The 16-time WWE Champion played the role of the aggressively protective Mitchell, whereas Leslie played the co-dependent single mom Lisa.

During a conversation with the US Magazine, the duo John Cena and Leslie Mann shared their separate experiences of c*ck-blocking someone. When asked about ever c*ck-blocking someone, John Cena shared his experience as a third-wheeler, “I probably did and didn’t know. I was the dude who talked to someone who was already with someone.

When John Cena’s co-star Leslie Mann was asked about her experience of c*ck-blocking someone, she shared an incident from her high school. She said, “I dated the same stupid guy in high school. I wish somebody would have got in the way!”

John Cena and Leslie Mann starrer ‘Blockers’ also had Ike Barinholtz as he played the role of a third parent in the American s*x comedy film directed by Kay Cannon in her directorial debut. The movie revolves around parents catching wind of the plan and deciding that they must stop their daughter, who agreed to have s*x with her dates on prom night. They play the role of blockers.

Blockers performed well at the box office as it got 6.2 IMDb ratings. The movie also had supporting roles by Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan, Gideon Adlon, Graham Phillips, Miles Robbins, Jimmy Bellinger, etc.

