John Cena is undoubtedly one of the greatest things that has happened to the pro-wrestling world. The 16-time WWE champion has been entertaining us for over two decades now and is still a needle mover for the company. Apart from his full-time return, the biggest question about him is, whether he’ll be able to topple Ric Flair and become the world champion for the 17th time. Keep reading to know what the leader of Cenation thinks.

John has enjoyed a glorious run with WWE and has been the top player ever since the beginning. Be it the doctor of Thuganomics or leader of Cenation, fans have always been behind Cena. With all the love from fans and his own dedication, Cena managed to earn a place where he equals the record of pro-wrestling legend by winning world championships 16 times. While Cena is the closest of all other players to beating the record, he himself is in doubt.

Speaking at Comic-Con Wales, John Cena said, “I know I’m not done in the ring, but I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. And I’m 45 [years old], and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win. And the top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So, I’m not done in the ring, but I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see. The story’s yet to be told, ‘cause if I’m in the ring I got a chance.”

While John Cena himself doesn’t think he’s one who can topple Ric Flair’s record, we don’t agree with him as he has still got a lot left in him.

Meanwhile, John Cena appeared last on June 27’s episode of RAW, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his main roster in-ring debut.

