The Batman 2 gets new updates, but unfortunately, it is not something the fans would want to hear. This year saw the release of several box office hits, including the Robert Pattinson starrer. It was one of the most anticipated films and didn’t disappoint at all.

Released in March, the Matt Reeves starrer had become the highest-grossing upon its release. Obviously, the record is broken now. But due to its successful run at the box office, a sequel was said to be in the works. It was confirmed in April during a Warner Bros Comic-Con panel.

Not only was The Batman 2 confirmed then, but it was also said that Robert Pattinson would return with Matt Reeves as the director. However, now Variety reports that the future of the sequel is still uncertain. Though the movie is listed as “in development,” it has not yet been given an official greenlight from WB.

A lot is happening within Warner Bros, which decided to scrap Batgirl even after spending $90 million on its production. Fans have been worried about other projects since then. Though this new development around The Batman 2 may seem worrisome, the Robert Pattinson starrer is still happening. It might just take some more years for its release than anticipated.

The first part saw Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. It also had a post-credit scene that had Barry Keoghan as the Joker.

Just recently, Paul Dano talked about his DC villain role and expressed that he feels his character’s journey isn’t over yet. Dano teased The Riddler’s return in The Batman 2 and said that he would love to take up the role again.

