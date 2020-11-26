Just a few months back, Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas were blessed with a baby girl. The couple named their daughter as Willa and that’s the only thing public about her. While the fans and admirers of the star couple are still waiting to see a single picture of Willa, it seems they are planning another baby.

Yes, that’s true if we go by the recent reports.

According to US Weekly, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are “trying to have another baby.” A source has been quoted as saying, “They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

Isn’t that amazing?

Meanwhile, Sophie did something recently which proves how much she loves Joe and Willa. The Game Of Thrones actress got fresh ink in honour of the two. The initials J (for Joe) and W (for Willa) made their debut on the underside of Sophie’s wrist in a photo on her Instagram Story on Nov. 19. Check out the pictures below:

sophie turner getting a necklace with her daughter willa’s birthdate and a tattoo of the first letter of her name is just wholesome content 🥰 pic.twitter.com/at6UljQeDb — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) November 19, 2020

Just three days prior, Sophie also paid homage to her baby girl after sharing a selfie of herself wearing a gold necklace with an inscription of Willa’s birthdate: “22.07.20”

Joe Jonas also got a tattoo himself. The tattoo had a keyhole and a woman peeping through it. Fans were convinced that the woman looking through the keyhole was non-other than Sophie Turner. Check out the tattoo below:

On the work front, Sophie Turner will be lending her voice for the character of Princess Charlotte in the upcoming animated series, The Prince.

As per Variety, Sophie Turner has officially joined the cast of animated series created and executive produced by Family Guy producer, writer and actor Gary Janetti.

The satire focuses on seven-year-old Prince George, who is voiced by Janetti, and his antics as the first-born child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Turner will voice George’s sister.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the couple.

