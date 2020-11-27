It wasn’t long ago that Tim Burton made the best announcement of the month as he said he is all set to turn The Addams Family in a live-action show. As soon as the news made it to the mainstream, the Internet was all over the project giving their casting choices. The most prominent name out of all was Johnny Depp, and they still want him to play the patriarch Gomez Adams. On that note, what if we tell you that the actor might actually be in talks to take up the part? Well, read on to know more as we give you the news you had been craving for.

Advertisement

The Addams Family that initially released as a film caught the momentum and made a fantastic fanbase amid the masses. While there were already reports of a sequel underway, Tim Burton announced his live-action adaptation of the film. And the Internet clearly cannot see anyone else lead the pack than Depp.

Advertisement

As per a report in We Got This Covered, the little birdies say that the Netizen uproar might have been heard by the makers and Burton. It is said that Johnny Depp and Tim Burton are actually discussing the possibility of the actor playing Gomez Adams. The report also adds that the two have only spoken about it an the talks have not gone more ahead than that.

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton initially did not reunite to discuss The Addams Family. The two were originally in discussion for Beetlejuice 2. It was amid this that Burton sparks the conversation around The Addams Family live adaptation. The two are long-time collaborators and have worked together on eight films till 2012.

Talking about The Addams Family, the reports say that Tim Burton is planning to make it a present times show. Which means the set up will be that of 2020 and not the original one that is in the show. Smallville executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will act as writers and showrunners on the show.

How excited are you for Johnny Depp in The Addams Family? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: WWE: Can You Guess Who Planned The Undertaker’s Farewell At Survivor Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube