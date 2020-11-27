Zac Efron and his love life have been the most talked about in the past few months. The actor was reportedly dating Vanessa Valladares from past 5 months, but it looks like all is not well in their paradise.

The Baywatch actor has reportedly split from Vanessa. Yes! You heard that right. Zac is single yet again. Continue reading further for more details about this split.

According to reports in The Daily Mail, Zac Efron has reportedly split from Vanessa Valladares. The 33-year-old actor is believed to have ended his romance with the model after five months of dating, with friends of the pair saying “fate wasn’t on their side.”

A source close to Zac Efron told the portal “Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other. Zac has been renting a place by the beach in Byron Bay and by ­September Vanessa was living with him there. They had started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn’t on their side.”

Zac has recently moved away from Byron Bay to Adelaide to film his new Stan Original movie, Gold, which requires him to quarantine in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning he can’t return to the Bay to see Vanessa. And the distance is said to have put a strain on their relationship, ultimately causing them to call it quits.

The source added, “Zac’s work and the ­­enforced distance has really taken its toll. Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit.” It was only recently reported that Zac Efron couldn’t be happier with Vanessa Valladares.

Another source said last month, “They are very happy. They celebrated Zac’s birthday with friends before the weekend. Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with him in Byron Bay.”

For the unversed, Zac Efron met Vanessa Valladares while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Café earlier this year. It is unfortunate that the couple called it quits. We can only hope that bot these people find love again soon.

