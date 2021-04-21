Not long ago, Zac Efron decided to break million hearts when he started dating waitress turned celebrity Vanessa Valladares. But it seems like it wasn’t meant to be forever, not even for a year. The two have now broken up after 10 months of dating each other and showcasing their PDA. There is no clarity on what went wrong but the speculations are strong.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was mid-2020 when the news of the two are seeing each other broke in the media. Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares broke the internet with some cryptic hints and pictures that were all over the Internet. While this isn’t the first time that their breakup rumours have surfaced, below is all you need to know about this update of the day. Read on to know what the sources have to say.

Advertisement

As per Cosmopolitan, the two were very much in love and besotted with each other. They were even planning to buy their first home together. The source says Zac Efron’s work and the distance between them has led to the separation. The source said, “Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other. Once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home. They’d started to look at a few places, but sadly, fate wasn’t on their side. Zac’s work and the enforced distance has really taken its toll.”

While the first break up rumours had the friends set their hope that everything will eventually get better, turns out it didn’t for Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares. “Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit,” the source added.

Meanwhile, back in April start, a source talking to E! About when their romance began said, “They (Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares) started dating in July and have been together since. They love to travel locally and are very adventurous. They love skiing, surfing and hanging out with both his and her friends. They spend a lot of time outdoors just chilling. She quit her job so she can have the flexibility to travel with him. They are on the same page with that and it’s working out for them.”

Only the two can confirm this news.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Elon Musk Isn’t Just ‘Technoking of Tesla’ But Has Also Starred In The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Iron Man 2 & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube