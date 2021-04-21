Just a few hours ago, rap legend Lil Wayne literally dropped a bomb on his Twitter account. He cryptically shared of getting married. And looks like the lucky girl is plus-size model Denise Bidot, with whom Wayne was in a relationship.

Taking to Twitter, a few hours ago, Lil Wayne tweeted: “Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters.”

Have a look at the tweet below:

Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 20, 2021

Just like us, many began speculating that the lucky girl is Denise Bidot. For the unversed, it was in June 2020, Lil Wayne and Bidot made the relationship official. Post that, the Lollipop singer has been sharing lovey-dovey pictures with his girlfriend. But in November 2020, the news came out stating the duo has parted their ways over a political disagreement.

Lil Wayne had endorsed Donald Trump, which was reportedly not liked by Denise Bidot. Bidot had dismissed all such reports tweeting, “I did NOT! That is absolutely FALSE.” Post her tweet, Wayne had posted a cryptic tweet saying he is an intense lover. “I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman,” he had written.

Ever since then, the duo has been inseparable and seems like they are now official partners. If so, then this will be Wayne‘s second marriage. He had married Toya Johnson in 2004 and separated in 2006.

