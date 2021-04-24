Zac Efron is hands down one of the most good-looking actors across the globe. If not the performance, the actor is always in the limelight due to his looks. The Baywatch actor is once again in the headlines due to his facial features, but this time, he won’t be pleased with the reason.

The actor who’s known for making any woman go weak in her knees has been targetted for allegedly undergoing plastic surgery. It was his appearance on Bill Nye’s ‘Earth Day Musical’ special on Facebook (22nd April), that has grabbed all the attention. The 33 year-old-actor was seen with a much wider jawline and big lips.

As soon as netizens saw a change on Zac Efron‘s face, they started alleging him for going under the knife. We have compiled some of Twitter’s reactions over the same. Have a look:

Holy shit I can’t believe Zac Efron is Handsome Squidward pic.twitter.com/Fil9ecRggl — SSG Maister (@Maister_SSB) April 23, 2021

Rob lowe looking at Zac Efron after his plastic surgery face reveal pic.twitter.com/QwXwU4sw00 — jw (@iam_johnw2) April 23, 2021

whoever made zac efron feel like he needed to change his face, i hate you pic.twitter.com/8Z8UKZ5coG — kat✨ (@sugarysaturn) April 23, 2021

Plastic Surgeon: “so what are we looking to do to your face today?” Zac Efron: pic.twitter.com/2jAPp8nYBC — 💥Rudes (@Ruudess) April 23, 2021

This is how I say goodbye to my first crush, Zac Efron now know as handsome squidward pic.twitter.com/AOqxbU72Mf — lia” (@91HTS) April 23, 2021

Wow Zac Efron looks so different pic.twitter.com/VKBGxLz4FV — Mallory Huntington (@mallegory) April 24, 2021

What are your thoughts on Zac Efron’s different-looking face?

Meanwhile, reportedly, Zac and Vanessa Valladares recently broke up after 10 months of dating each other and showcasing their PDA. There is no clarity on what went wrong but the speculations are strong. As per Cosmopolitan, the two were very much in love and besotted with each other. They were even planning to buy their first home together. The source says Zac Efron’s work and the distance between them have led to the separation.

The source said, “Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other. Once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home. They’d started to look at a few places, but sadly, fate wasn’t on their side. Zac’s work and the enforced distance has really taken its toll.”

