Jelena Noura Gigi Hadid is without a doubt one of the best models to ever walk the international fashion ramps. The American supermodel, who recently gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, has slayed the runways time and time again. Today as she turns a year older we decided to bring you some of her runway looks that made our jaws drop to the floor.

From making it to the Top 50 Models ranking and being named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016, Gigi has walked the ramp for a number of labels including Fendi, Chanel, Versace, Prade and more.

Scroll down and see the many times Gigi Hadid was everything from the divine to angelic and sophisticated on the ramp.

Gigi For Versace

Within five months of giving birth to baby girl Khai, Gigi Hadid returned to the runway and walked the ramp for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2021 show. Walking along with her sister Bella Hadid in Gigi looked drop-dead gorgeous in the head-to-toe black ensemble. The sheer, net flowy skirt showed off the super model’s toned legs to the world.

Gigi For Jacquemus

While she slayed in black for Versace, Gigi Hadid looked breathtaking as she walked the ramp for Jacquemus at the 2020 Paris Fashion Week. What even more interesting about this walk in the white backless, high-slit gown is that she was pregnant. Sharing the memory, the supermodel wrote, “A year ago, today @jacquemus! My baby girl 🥜 was in there”

Gigi For Chanel

In March 2020, Gigi Hadid looked out of their world as she walked the ramp for Chanel with HyunJi Shin and MonaLisa. While she slayed in a black crop top, hot shorts, long coat and boots, her partners were dressed in white, and we loved how she looked.

Gigi For Isabel Marant

For Isabel Marant’s show, we loved how Gigi Hadid looked black pantsuit with tinsel work on the bodice. That smile paired with the velvet long sleeve top is what got us going awww.

Gigi For Lanvin

For Lanvin’s fashion show, Gigi Hadid walked the ramp in a knee-length dress that I want in my wardrobe for a wedding celebration – where the eyes will be on me and not the bride. She looked stunning by pairing this almost nude-and-black ensemble with a black floor-length coat, red gloves and silver-studded heels.

Gigi For Versace

What is it with Gigi Hadid slaying the ramp in black! The supermodel elegance, beauty and everything divine as she walked for Versace in a figure-hugging black dress that featured some stunning cuts around the neck and sleeves. And those looks as she posed for the camera – oh la la!

Gigi For Fendi

Can you rock a leather on leather look? Well, Gigi Hadid can and that too like a pro. During a Fendi fashion show, the supermodel looked stunning in tanned leather pleated skirts and a matching jacket paired with a bag and boots of the same material.

Gigi For Prada

Gigi Hadid looked elegant, poised and stunning as she walked for Prada in an oversized jacket paired with a frilled neck top and translucent white pants. Could you have slayed it like her?

Gigi For Proenza Schouler

Gigi Hadid gave ‘red ridding hood’ a new meaning when she walked for Proenza Schouler in a red knee-length coat with black buttons and black knee-high boots. We love it totally and wish we could have seen her walking in real.

Gigi For Tom Ford

I have no words for this look Gigi Hadid pulled off like a pro on the ramp. She wore a black printed material ensemble that covered her from the base of her chin to her wrist and the floor. What’s eye-catching of the look, though, is the almost translucent feel the attire has; it almost feels like she is walking nude.

Which ramp look of Gigi Hadid did you love best? Let us know in the comments.

Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid!

