Multiple Emmy Award winner and celebrated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will lend her voice as narrator to a documentary titled “Endangered”. She also executive-produces the show.

“I’ll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals. For instance, did you know the ring-tailed lemur’s tail is longer than its body? I think that’s his tail. I hope that’s his tail,” Ellen DeGeneres said.

Ellen DeGeneres’ “Endangered” follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List — the most comprehensive record of the wildlife that has ever been created.

The show streams on Discovery+ from April 22.

