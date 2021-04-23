The words “I am Iron Man” have made us all fall in love for a decade with the elder figure Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Biding him goodbye in Avengers: Endgame, after he saved the world from Thanos, was not just difficult but we all shed tears at that moment. Not to forget, he sacrificed himself for the greater good, and that the MCU will always owe him the maximum amount of respect.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man was introduced to the audience a decade ago and there was no looking back. The actor who has begun a new inning in the show biz garnered fans worldwide in no time. While his absence has left a void in the MCU, there are reports that he might come back. But fans want to make sure that their prayers to Marvel Gods are heard. As a trial for the same, some anonymous fans have done an unimaginable thing. Below is all you need to know about the same.

A new billboard has appeared in Los Angeles out of the thin air, and it requests Marvel studios to bring back Iron Man. They want Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark to come back to life. There is no clarity as to who are these fans are but seems like they are hell-bent on making it a reality. A tweet by Lights Camera Pod, that showed this billboard to the world, read, “A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life.”

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, it was recently when Robert Downey Jr had opened up about Iron Man talking to Hindustan Times. The Tony Stark fane said, “Each project is different. Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying. It pushed me creatively. I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven’t done before. Evolving is key — the worst thing you can do is get in your own way.”

Robert Downey Jr added, “Just in the matter of me wanting to be a fit father, husband and citizen, it’d be irresponsible of me to not keep my eye ahead so I can prepare my mind for what’s to come and the transition. As an actor, every time I get a script now, I think about the commitment and time I’d be away from my missus and kiddos.”

