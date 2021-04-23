Wrestlemania 37 was quite different as it didn’t feature the legend of The Undertaker who has been synonymous with the event for around three decades. WWE did manage to pull off a great event but everyone was eager to listen to Deadman’s reaction to it. Finally, the giant from the Death Valley has expressed his experience.

The Undertaker enjoyed a glorious streak of 21 straight victories in Wrestlemania until it was broken by Brock Lesnar. Not 1 or 2, but the WWE legend delivered more than a dozen of classics in the main event, so it was obvious that fans were going to miss him badly. No wonder, even the man has reciprocated the same feeling.

The Undertaker shared, “I was fine all the way until that first ballyhoo of fireworks. Fortunately, I was home, which made it a little easier, but going through the show and watching, I kept thinking to myself, ‘You should be there’.

I had to work through that. It’s a little difficult once Wrestlemania starts. I started second-guessing myself. So much of my history revolves around WrestleMania. There was a bit of an emotional tug of the heartstrings watching this year, but it’s time for me to step aside and let this next generation have the reins and go where they’re going to go,” as reported by si.com

The Undertaker further spoke about his last match at Wrestlemania 36 against AJ Styles. “About halfway through that night with AJ, I knew that was it for me. It became really obvious throughout the course of that night that I could no longer physically do things the way I want to do them, and I refuse to ever shortcut our fans,” he added.

Post his Boneyard match at Wrestlemania 36, the legend decided to retire as his body couldn’t bear the in-ring action.

