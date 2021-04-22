Many WWE fans are waiting for Ronda Rousey, one of bada** female wrestlers, to return into action desperately. Few even speculated her return during Wrestlemania 37 but sadly, it didn’t happen. Nonetheless, there’s another exciting piece of good news for all Ronda fans as she is expecting her first child.

Yes, you read that right! the former UFC fighter-WWE star is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Browne. The couple shared the big news through Ronda’s YouTube channel. The video was titled ‘Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Have An Announcement’.

Without building any suspense, the Rowdy wrestler said, “Umm, how do I put this? Pow, 4 months pregnant!” She added that she can’t hide anymore from her fans and revealed being pregnant since January. The video even featured ultrasound scans’ footage where the heartbeat of the baby is quite audible.

See the video below:

For the unversed, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have a background in mixed martial arts and have worked under UFC. The duo started seeing each other in 2015 and married in 2017. After making a debut in 2018, Ronda took a break from WWE in 2019 as she wanted to focus on her family and have a child with her husband Travis.

The due date of the baby is 22nd September.

We wish soon-to-be parents, Ronda and Travis, healthy life ahead!

Meanwhile, speaking about her experience with WWE and return, Ronda Rousey had said, “I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love the choreography. I love acting. I love theatre. Live theatre and some of the last forms of live theatre. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don’t have time to lay down,” as per Wild Ride with Steve-O podcast.

