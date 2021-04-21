We’re just five days away from the 2nd year anniversary (or Avengers-ary) of Avengers: Endgame, and this saga hold a plethora of trivia and top secrets many fans are yet not aware of. Today, we bring you an exciting incident when ‘Thanos’ Josh Brolin opened up about his experience of watching Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther.

In a fascinating trivia on IMDb, we learnt how Josh Brolin, like many of us, was super-excited to watch what Marvel has done with Boseman’s solo venture Black Panther. He also opened up about not holding the privilege of getting the ‘screening passes’.

The trivia reads, “Josh Brolin (Thanos) claimed that he did not see Black Panther (2018) until a week before this movie opened, due to it being constantly sold out in Los Angeles.”

On the statement of not getting any special privileges, the trivia states, “Josh Brolin added that stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe don’t receive any special privileges of screening passes to the franchise.”

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn welcomed a baby girl, their second child together. Brolin has become a father for the fourth time last December.

“Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel,” Kathryn posted on Instagram, reports people.com.

“Everywhere we have travelled, the one place Kathryn and I found great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives, and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to give thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt,” Josh Brolin wrote on Instagram.

