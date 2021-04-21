The Oscars history has been varied and full of bright and dark moments. If one remembers, it was back in 2017, when Casey Affleck won the Best Actor Trophy for Manchester By The Sea, and the whole room stood on its feet to give him an ovation. Brother Ben Affleck gave him a bear hug, but there was a person who silently protested the victory. His presenter Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel.

The Marvel fame was representing Room, a movie about a rape survivor. Larson has been a strong voice against any kind of injustice, and especially crime and abuse against women. It is this that made the actor protest against Casey Affleck’s victory at the 2017 Oscars. She was on the stage presenting the golden trophy and it was Casey who won. This took away all the happiness from Brie’s face, who stood on the side of the stage without clapping while the whole crowd cheered. And it was evident that she wasn’t happy. Read on to know and also read what Brie has to say about it.

For the unversed, Casey Affleck was accused of harassment by two women in separate lawsuits. One cinematographer and another producer both called him out for his predatory behaviour long back. One woman even claimed that he slid into her bed when she was sleeping and woke up next to him “caressing her back.”

Brie Larson’s reaction to the victory on ground zero was observed by many, and the actor was hailed for the same. When asked by Vanity Fair, why she did not choose to clap for Casey Affleck, she said, “I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” said at the Hollywood premiere of her latest movie, Kong: Skull Island, at the Dolby Theatre. “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

Well, Brie Larson has a distinct voice and one that needs to be heard. What do you think about this throwback? Let us know in the comments section below.

