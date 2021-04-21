In the past week, one thing is proved that no matter what, the Fast & Furious franchise has an honest fanbase, and no matter what, they will stick to it. The trailer that made its way to the Internet has managed to create a whirlpool. The reason is not just the old cast coming back. Vin Diesel this time around has brought the former WWE star John Cena as the bad guy, and it is a massive update to the film.

For the unversed, John Cena has joined Fast & Furious 9 as Jakob Toretto, the bad man. The actor will be seen alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ludacris. While all of that is exciting, Cena has decided to elevate it. He is now claiming that his villain is the best bad guy the franchise could get. Below is all you need to know, and what exactly has to say.

Ever since John Cena was speculated to join Fast & Furious 9 as Jakob, it was a mystery of how will the makers add him to the timeline. The trailer has made it clear that Dom and Toretto are brothers turned enemies, who have not seen each other for years. Cena say that he did not overlook the responsibility of the opportunity and how he gets to reap rewards.

Talking to Comicbook about Fast & Furious 9, John Cena said, “I certainly didn’t overlook the responsibility of the opportunity. I get to reap the rewards of this family who has poured the foundation and built the structure of a global delivering blockbuster. I get invited into the ninth instalment to share the last name Toretto and to be Dom’s greatest adversary of all time. That is not lost. I think it has to start there. It has to start with respect.”

Meanwhile, recently Dom actor Vin Diesel spoke about how John Cena came on board. And while director Justin Lin has a master plan in place, Cena says, “It goes back to what Justin says about earning your next chapter. I believe that’s a nice metaphor for life, as well. Everything we get should be earned. I was grateful enough to develop a relationship with Vin, and Vin was gracious enough to give me a chance. I forever thank him, and I always do, for betting on me. I remember telling him a long time ago that I wouldn’t let him down because I love the body of work that’s been established and it’s an honor.”

Fast & Furious 9 hits theatres on June 25 this year.

