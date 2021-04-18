The Fast & Furious 9 trailer that hit global shores this week has once again reminded us of the massive fanbase and unabashed love it holds across. While everything is nostalgic with the franchise, the void that Late Paul Walker left haunts us with each passing film that doesn’t have him. But do you know his character Brian O’Conner is still alive in the F&F timeline?

For the unversed, while the Fast & Furious 7 was in the making, star Paul Walker breathed his last in a tragic accident and left a void. His death wasn’t an easy blow to the franchise that had him pitched the closest to Vin Diesel in the film. And as expected the makers did everything possible to bid him a final goodbye. With the help of CGI and his look-alike brother as double, the makers finished the film. Has the final scene even left our minds? No. But now if F9 director Justin Lin is to be believed, Brian is still alive in the franchise. Read on to know everything and also what Lin exactly has to say.

As per We Got This, Fast & Furious 9 director Justin Lin who is on the director’s chair after missing for the last two instalments, is just like us, still not over the loss that happened to the franchise with Paul Walker’s death. He says Paul Walker has always been behind them as a shadow in the making of the film. Talking about his character Brian, he says it is always a battle of how to give him a respectful arc in the timeline.

The pressure is now to give him a conclusion, as the saga wraps up in Fast & Furious 10. Talking about the same, Justin Lin said, “Yeah, that is a constant issue and something I always want to be very respectful of. The fact that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this universe needs to be acknowledged. We’re treating F9 as the first film of the last chapter, and at some point, it is something I think about and how we can really show his presence but in a respectful way.”

“So it’s always ongoing. I feel like in 9 we’ve done it in a way that I feel good about, but, as we go into trying to wrap up the saga, it’s something that I will continue to always be thinking through,” the Fast & Furious 9 director added.

Meanwhile, we recently saw Vin Diesel talk about his best friend Paul Walker and how he has approved of roping in John Cena according to Diesel.

