Every single time See You Again plays, an image of Paul Walker bidding a final uncalled for goodbye appears in our minds. It is still not easy to stand the moment the world had to come to terms that Walker is no more. Imagine what it must be for his Fast & Furious collaborator and closest pal Vin Diesel? In the latest interview ahead of F9, Diesel has spoken about the same also casting John Cena.

Advertisement

John Cena is making his way to Fast & Furious 9 and that has left fans of the franchise and the actor elated. But that does not take away the fact that the void left by Paul is still very much evident. Talking about the same, Vin recently said that it was Paul Walker who sent Cena in and that he is like a guiding force still present around them. Read on to know more and catch a friend talking about his late pal.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Vin Diesel and Paul Walker not only shared the bond for the Fast & Furious franchise but were closest. The fact that Paul’s daughter addresses Diesel as her Vin uncle, Vin named his child Paulina as a tribute to his late friend is evident. Not just that extending the franchise till the tenth instalment is also their shared dream, and Diesel is making sure it comes true.

Talking about John Cena’s entry to Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel as per We Got This Covered said, “I remember once we started getting closer to production, Justin and I would talk about how harrowing it would be to actually cast a new Toretto. The brother of Toretto. There’s so many different directions you could go. And I remember John Cena coming into this Dom Shrine that I had where I would kind of go-to meditate and train and start getting into that Dom state of mind.”

“And I remember John coming in and… call this crazy, but I remember feeling as though Pablo, Paul Walker, had sent him in. I remember talking to Justin that night and saying, ‘My gut and my heart feels like this was meant to be’,” Vin Diesel added.

John Cena plays Jakob Toretto in Fast & Furious 9. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Army Of The Dead Trailer: Zack Snyder Fits Dave Bautista In The Glamourous Reimagination Of Train To Busan’s ‘Peninsula’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube