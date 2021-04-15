The world is full of Batmans as we speak, and the fans are in no mood to complain about it. For the unversed, as we speak the DCEU is planning to star three distinctive Cape Crusaders in their own timelines. The most recent was Ben Affleck reprising the Gotham saviour for Zack Snyder’s Justice League but turns out that has now left Robert Pattinson upset.

If all of that has confused you, let us break it down. Ben Affleck, recently seen in Justice League, is set to play the Cape Crusader in The Flash. Robert Pattinson is making his debut as the same character in Matt Reeves’ much spoken about The Batman. That isn’t it; the veteran of all, Michael Keaton, is also probably in talks with the studio for a completely different project. Now, this has left the Twilight star insecure and fans can feel the pressure too. Read on to know everything.

All the Batmans from Christian Bale, to Keaton to Ben Affleck, has always got their tenure to shine as the saviour of Gotham, and never had a competition at that moment. For Robert Pattinson, the competition is not just with one actor but two who have been hailed for playing the character. As per We Got This Covered, this has left the actor upset, who is angry with Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The report says that Robert Pattinson is not only angry with Ben Affleck’s Justice League but also Michael Keaton set to reprise Batman. What has upset him is the confusion that will be caused due to the same. Meanwhile, Pattinson has already gone on record to talk about the uniqueness of his Cape Crusader. The actor has said that he doesn’t see Bruce Wayne as a superhero.

He had said, “Batman’s not a superhero. It doesn’t count. You need to have, like, magical powers to be a superhero.”

The Batman helmed by Matt Reeves is set to hit the big screens on March 4, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

