What if we told you your favourite movie’s title wasn’t the first choice, and there’s a whole story as to why it landed as what it was finally called? Well, Avengers: Endgame is one such film, and those who know what it was earlier called, please don’t spoil it for others (pun intended!).

As we move closer to the second anniversary (or Avengers-ary, as we’re calling it) of Endgame, here’s yet another trivia we are sure even the most die-hard fans will be unaware of. Despite all the brouhaha before announcing the movie, it wasn’t titled Endgame at first.

Those who are reading this must’ve watched the film and also know how Avengers: Endgame filled the unfinished plots by Avengers: Infinity War. Interestingly, even Infinity War was titled differently (technically). It was called Infinity War Part I.

Geniuses in the house must be aware by now what wad Endgame titled at first. Yes, it was early titled Avengers: Infinity War, Part II because of the continuation from the first part.

But as per, IMDb, “However, due to the movies being different from each other, Marvel decided to rename their movies Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Kevin Feige said the films were titled as two parts of a single film ‘because they [have] such shared elements,’ but he would not describe them as ‘one story that’s cut in half. I would say it’s going to be two distinct movies.'”

Marvel superheroes assembled one last time in Avengers: Endgame to save the world and fight against Thanos. Endgame, the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others. The Russo Brothers Joe and Anthony helm it.

Did you know this trivia before? Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

