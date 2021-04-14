Fast & Furious 9 aka F9 was supposed to release last year but due to the virus and lockdown, is now releasing on June 25th in the US. Trailer 2 is out & it’s bigger, better than before.

Advertisement

Interestingly, it’s been reported that it’ll release over a month before in South Korea i.e. May 19th. In the UK, July 8th is the decided release date of the film.

Watch the new trailer of Fast & Furious 9 here:

Advertisement

Fast & Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Casey. It is the sequel to The Fate of the Furious (2017), the ninth main installment, and the tenth full-length film released overall in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Besides Vin Diesel, the cast members returning to F9 include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. As far as the fresh faces are concerned, John Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna as a newcomer to the star-studded line-up.

Get set for an adrenaline-pumping drive with the Fast & Furious 9 aka F9 ‘family’ as the movie releases soon in English & Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Must Read: The Priest Movie Review: Mammootty Sheds His Superstar Image Complimenting A Film That Is Two Disjointed Narratives In One

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube