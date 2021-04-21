Angelina Jolie is one of the superstars of Hollywood now. She established herself as one of the most bankable box office stars in the early 2000s. In the 2010s, she shifted her focus from acting to directing but couldn’t have continued the pursuit of directing films. Now the actress opens up about the same.

Jolie made her directorial debut with 2011’s In the Land of Blood and Honey. She then went on to helm a few more films like 2014’s Unbroken, By the Sea in 2015 and First They Killed My Father in 2017. While she loved directing films, she has taken on fewer projects than she normally would.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Angelina Jolie revealed the reason behind taking a break from direction and delve into more acting projects. While promoting her upcoming film Those Who Wish Me Dead, the actress said “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years. I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it.”

Angelina and Brad Pitt got separated in 2016 and were legally divorced in 2019. Since then they share the custody of their six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The two have been at war over their kids for five years. Brad striving for 50/50 custody with Jolie wanting full physical custody. She even continues to allege abuse.

However, as per E! News, Angelina Jolie and Brad prioritized their kids’ health and happiness, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. A source has revealed, “All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits. They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practising their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner,” the insider continued. “It hasn’t been too much of an adjustment since they are used to doing their schoolwork at home.”

