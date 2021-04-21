Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a stunning monochrome picture on Tuesday on social media.

Advertisement

In the image, Jacqueline is seen sitting on a chair dressed in an off-shoulder playsuit. She also posted an appeal to her fans to stay safe amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement

“Back to this.. stay safe everyone,” Jacqueline Fernandez wrote as the caption.

Jacqueline co-stars with Akshay Kumar in “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey”. She has “Kick 2” coming up with Salman Khan, “Bhoot Police” with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, and “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

Recently, actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared with fans on Tuesday that she has commenced the shoot of her forthcoming film “Ram Setu”.

Jacqueline took to Instagram to post a picture from the set, where she is seen discussing the script with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Jacqueline Fernandez captioned: “Ram Setu filming begins today. Keep us in your prayers.”

Akshay and Nushrratt, too, updated fans about the start of the shoot.

The mahurat shot of the film took place on Ayodhya recently. “Ram Setu” is directed by Abhishek Sharma. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai.

What do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez’s monochrome pic? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Relives Duplicate All Over Again With A Double Role In His Latest Project & This Makes Wait For Pathan Tougher

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube