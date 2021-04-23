Godzilla vs Kong Box Office: Surpasses The Amazing Spider-Man In India

Godzilla vs Kong has performed exceedingly well at the global box office. Interestingly, in India, where the makers of local movies were hesitant to make a move, this magnum opus did wonders by entering a 50 crore club.

Godzilla vs Kong performed amazingly in South India and thanks to it, the film managed to surpass trade expectations. But afterward, it slowed down as Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and Dhanush’s Karnan hit the screens. As per the last update, the film scored 50 crores in India. In a meantime, it surpassed The Amazing Spider-Man in India.

With 50 crores, Godzilla vs Kong replaced The Amazing Spider-Man to take 27th position in All Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India table. It has tied with Aladdin, which too made 50 crores in India. Click here to visit the collection chart.

Recently, director Adam Wingard has touched the controversial decision of Warner Bros to release films in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously.

Adam has directed films like You’re Next, The Guest, which were much smaller in scale when compared to the latest monster saga. As Godzilla vs Kong is Adam’s first biggie, he wanted it to be a big-screen experience and the decision of simultaneous release did hurt him initially.

In an interview with Deadline, Adam Wingard said, “If you’d asked me in December, it would have been a different answer. The day HBO Max surprised all of us, it was December 3, my birthday. Here I am, going out of town to celebrate, and I get a text from my agent, Dan Rabinow. Immediately incoming: the announcement that all WarnerMedia titles are going to HBO Max. I was like, ‘What the hell?’”

The film released on 24th March in India.

