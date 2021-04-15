Bella Hadid has become a few millions richer as she recently sold her New York City penthouse. The model purchased the place in 2019 post her breakup with on-again, off-again boyfriend, The Weeknd.

As per reports, the top model has made a profit out of the sale and below is all the details we have of her now ex-NYC pad.

As reported by The New York Post, Bella Hadid’s NYC penthouse is off the market. Hadid bought the condo for a whopping $6.1 million in December 2019 from coffee shop chain Joe & The Juice founder Kaspar Basse. The model reportedly sold the two-bedroom place for $6.5 million.

As per a Realtor.com listing, the penthouse Bella Hadid sold has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office and a private terrace. The flat featured hardwood floors, modern chandeliers and exposed ceiling beams. The open floor layout has an impressive kitchen with a marble island, concealed stainless steel appliances and ultra-glossy, seamless cabinetry.

The master suite, of the penthouse Bella Hadid, popped out, has a black glass walk-in closet and a private bathroom. The bath features a rainfall showerhead and has gold finishes. The place has a naked staircase over a black-tinted glass wine cave that leads to a wood-fenced deck with built-in heat lamps, greenery and a panoramic view of the city.

The 2,500-square-foot Soho space is part of a building that was turned into a co-op in 2016. The building is six stories tall and has a total of 14 units for maximum exclusivity.

For those who do not know, Bella Hadid’s niece’s dad, Zayn Malik, too, owned an apartment in the same building. The singer had bought a penthouse there for $10 million in March 2018, shortly after his breakup with Gigi. But in January 2020, he sold the place for a loss.

Where exactly Bella Hadid is currently residing in New York is unknown given that she is busy travelling to different locations like Milan and Miami.

