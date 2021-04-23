Bollywood movies have received international recognition for opulent sets and grand background score to a touch of filminess. Bollywood films are gaining popularity from all over the world. Due to this growing popularity, several Hollywood stars have made a cameo in a number of Bollywood flicks. They even charged a whopping amount for their role.

Let’s take a look at some of the Hollywood celebs who made a cameo in Bollywood and how much did they charge for their role.

Barbara Mori

Uruguayan-born Mexican actress became the talk of the town after she made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kites. Even though the film didn’t do much at the box office, the Mexican beauty received a few offers in Bollywood films. She made headlines when she was signed up for her next break in ‘Fever’, opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.

As per Masala, Barbara charged a whopping $13 million (approx Rs. 1.3 crores) for the role.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards is one of the popular names in Hollywood. The former Bond Girl made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s romantic comedy ‘Kambakkht Ishq’. Although there were two other Hollywood celebs in the movie, Denise bagged a larger speaking role in the film. She was even paid £208,000 (approx Rs 2.1 crores) for the role, as per The Guardian.

Akon

American singer-rapper Akon had also appeared in a Bollywood movie. He made a cameo appearance in the catchy song Chammak Challo from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Ra.One. The film was released in 2011 and Akon was paid $350,000 (approx Rs 2.6 crores) to sing the classic song, as per ScoopWhoop.

Kylie Minogue

Popular Australian pop star Kylie Minogue made her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Blue, which was released in 2009. She made a musical cameo and sang the popular song Chiggy Wiggy in the film. As per The Guardian report, she was paid £100,000 (approx Rs 1 crore) per day for a week’s work.

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is well-known for his Hollywood films like Rocky, Rambo, The Expandables and many more. He even graced in Bollywood film with his memorable action cameo in Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kambakkht Ishq’. He is even remembered for delivering the eternal line, ‘Kambakkht Ishq’ in his amazing accent. As per The Guardian, the actor was paid a whopping £347,000 (approx Rs 3.6 crores) for the cameo in this movie.

