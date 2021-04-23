You know why we love Shah Rukh Khan because he never underestimates talent and always encourages and supports young people to come forward and pursue their dreams. This one time, SRK was starstruck by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in his films and appreciated him as an actor.

Advertisement

SRK and Nawaz have worked in Raees together and their camaraderie was loved by the audiences.

Advertisement

While promoting the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and the Zero actor was in awe of Nawaz. And while SRK was appreciating Nawaz, he was sitting right next to him and couldn’t stop smiling.

SRK says, “I am not as big an actor as Nawaz bhai. He perhaps doesn’t know how special he is. He is a big, high-level actor. I can say this only because I have been working as an actor for 25 years. I am his senior in that regard. But when it comes to acting, I am not his senior at all. He works so differently than all of us. And when actors like me stand in front of him, we feel inspired.”

Take a look at the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How sweet of Shah Rukh Khan to say such nice words for Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Back in 2017, the Zero actor praised Nawaz in a conversation with a leading daily and said, “Nawaz is a very humble actor, he doesn’t know what he does and I love actors like that, even I don’t know what I do. I say this because there are some actors who know exactly what they do, Nawaz doesn’t. I used to tell him after a scene, Nawaz bhai woh pehla shot acha tha (that first shot was better), let’s do another take, then he will ask me, what did I do in the first one? He knows the character, he knows the scene and he knows the emotion but he doesn’t know what he is doing, which is amazing.”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan being in complete awe of Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kya Kehna & Bandish Bandits Actor Amit Mistry Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube