Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most magnificent actors in the Bollywood industry right now. The Family Man actor is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and doesn’t even look a day above 25. Be it his acting skills or good looks, the actor has achieved a lot on his own. Bajpayee is good friends with esteemed director Anubhva Sinha and once shared a funny anecdote about him revealing how he keeps scotch for himself and serves Old Monk to his poor friends.

The actor and director have been friends for almost three decades now and share a good rapport with each other.

Speaking to Mid-Day once, Manoj Bajpayee revealed how and why he hates his director friend and said, “Anubhav Sinha used to tell me, ‘Do you know how much this drink costs?’ He used to rub it very hard. ‘This is Scotch, do you know what is the difference between Scotch and Whisky?’ he used to say. I used to hate him. But this is how Anubhav Sinha is. He used to keep Scotch for himself and serve Old Monk to his poor friends, no matter how social he is on Twitter.”

Haha, well that’s the case with all the friends we feel. Are they even your true friends, if they don’t insult you? Hehe.

The two became friends after Manoj Bajpayee graduated as an engineer from Aligarh Muslim University and assisted Anubhav Sinha on a play in Delhi.

Later, Sinha convinced him to come to Mumbai and try his luck in movies and it was actually him who did his tickets too because apparently, Manoj couldn’t afford the tickets with his own budget back then.

How sweet of Anubhav Sinha to encourage his friend to pursue his dreams!

Happy birthday, Manoj Bajpayee.

