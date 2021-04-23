2020-21 have been a difficult phase for the Hindi film industry, not just with the pandemic, but it also lost several of its stars. We have woken up to another sad news of a demise of a talented actor. As per the latest updates, a popular Gujarati actor and also a noteworthy Hindi actor Amit Mistry has breathed his last in the wee hours of April 23 (Today).

For the ones unversed, Amit Mistry was a part of successful films like Raj & DK’s 99’, Shor In The City. The actor was also seen in Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Bey Yaar. Mistry most recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video’s popular show Bandish Bandits. Amit has breathed his last this morning. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per the early reports, the cause of Amit Mistry’s death is said to be cardiac arrest. It is being said that the actor passed away early morning today. There are no more updates at the moment.

Meanwhile, his friends and well-wishers have already started offering their condolences on Twitter and in the comment section of his Instagram posts. Amit Mistry was very active on social media and used to share fun updates from his life on sets. The actor was also a known theatre artist. He had also shared glimpses from his theatre performances on the photo-sharing app.

Our deepest condolences to the family, and we pray that his soul rests in peace.

