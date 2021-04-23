Last year, Kabir Singh producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani announced that they were collaborating for the fourth time for the Hindi remake of Thadam. The film was set to star Sidharth Malhotra in dual roles alongside Mrunal Thakur. But soon, we got to know that Sid politely opted out of the film as he wasn’t pleased with the new screenplay.

While there no much news about what the future held for this south remake, recent reports claim the makers have found a replacement for Malhotra in the form of Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur. Scroll down and read the juice we have about this casting.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the Hindi remake of Thadam have zeroed in on another actor to fill in Sidharth Malhotra’s shoes. A source close to the film told the portal, “Aditya Roy Kapur has been locked in to play the hero now. It’s an action-packed film which will have him in double roles. This will also be Aditya’s first double role ever. When Sid opted out, they were on the lookout for a good looking hero who’s fantastic with action. Apart from Adi, Mrunal remains part of the cast.”

The source added that Aditya Roy Kapur is currently wrapping up his other film with director Ahmed Khan. Shedding light on when Adi is likely to begin filming this remake, the source added, “When he was approached for Thadam, he met the team and loved the script. He loved the duality of the characters. He has given them dates to begin the film sometime this year, after he wraps work on Om.”

One man’s loss is another man’s gain is proving true once again.

