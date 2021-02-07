Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the hardworking actors from the young generation of Bollywood. Unfortunately, his potential was never fully reaped and thus, he stills remains to be underrated. Lately, he has been featuring in some really good movies and his upcoming Om – The Battle Within is something everyone is looking forward.

A few months back, the first look poster of the film was unveiled and within no time, it became a huge hit on social media. It has Aditya in a never-seen-before rugged avatar with ‘ready for the action’ look. It will be Aditya’s first-ever out and out action entertainer.

Recently, Kapil Verma, who is directing Om – The Battle Within, spoke about the hard work Aditya Roy Kapur has done for the film. For the starter, as Covid-19 restricted opening of gyms, a special gym was built in Aditya‘s house. Ahmed Khan, who is producing the film, had booked a hall in Bandra for rehearsals. There Aditya used to train in martial arts and do cardio for two hours every day.

Not just that, Aditya Roy Kapur trained in Kung fu, Tai Chi and handling assault weapons for not one or two but four months. Also, the actor is following a special diet to maintain a body required for Om – The Battle Within. Kudos to the dedication!

Meanwhile, as soon as Om – The Battle Within’s first featuring Aditya was unveiled, a section of netizens trolled makers for copying Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi style. As both Baaghi and Om belong to the same genre, their posters do resemble each other but to a certain extent. Some Twitter users even called Aditya’s Om: The Battle Within as a “rejected draft of Tiger’s Baaghi 4”.

