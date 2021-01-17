As expected, Master saw a bit of a jump in footfalls on Saturday, considering the holiday factor. The film brought in 19 crores* more, which is impressive. While the numbers are fine, something that has to be noted is that the day to day growth is still controlled.

Given the kind of opening that the Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master had taken (35 crores), one would have expected at least the 25 crores mark to be hit on Saturday. However, the signs were there on Thursday itself when there was a more than expected drop (20 crores) and though Friday was stable (18 crores), it was also an indication that the film wasn’t going to have a blockbuster run right through on the lines of the Wednesday opening.

Still, from the bigger picture perspective, the overall total of 92 crores* is quite good as with this Master will now go past the lifetime number of the last big nationwide box office success, Baaghi 3. The tiger Shroff starrer had collected 95 crores in its 10 day run (which was aborted post the lockdown) and here Master is yet to enjoy Sunday. The collections are bound to go further up today and while it’s a given that 22 crores would be surpassed today, the closer it is to 25 crores, the better it would be for the Lokesh Kanagaraj film which has infused life back in theatres.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

