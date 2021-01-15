Master Box Office Day 2: After bringing in 35 crores owing to Pongal holiday on Wednesday, the film saw an expected drop on Thursday as 20 crores* came in. Though there was still a holiday in some parts of the country, especially where the Tamil version is playing, the numbers have gone down a bit. Though this is not discomforting, it does make one get into a wait-n-watch mode for the rest of the extended weekend.

The collections will see a further decline today since there is no holiday per se. However, as long as it is around 20% lesser, it can still be absorbed. Eventually, it will boil down to the kind of growth that the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer manages to gain on Saturday and Sunday as that would define how much front-loaded is the film as far as box office is concerned.

As it is, massy films like Master have best collections on the opening weekend and here one doesn’t really know how pandemic would shape up audience behaviour. This is the first-ever instance of a biggie actually playing in theatres and hence the collections that come in could pretty much pave the way for other releases that may arrive in time to come. If the collections aren’t back to being huge on Saturday and Sunday then it may not really be ideal for the Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

So far, Master has collected 55 crores* and all eyes are on how soon is the century mark reached by the action drama.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

