Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s collaboration is awaiting a release for a long time now. Amidst all the COVID-19 drama, the film got pushed for infinity. But now, finally, seems like the makers have decided to accept the new normal and bring their anticipated product out for masses.

For the unversed, CEO of Reliance Entertainment group, Shibashish Sarkar had confirmed a few days back of releasing either Akshay‘s cop drama or Ranveer Singh’s 83 during Holi festive season. Back then, the decision was in talks to select the first big release of 2021 and now, reportedly, Akshay and Rohit Shetty are coming on the festival of colours to make it more special.

Yes, you read that right! As per strong reports, Sooryavanshi will release during the Holi season. The official announcement of the same will be made very soon. It’s learnt that an amazing response to Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathy’s Master has spread a wave of hope, enthusiasm in the industry. Also, it’s only Shetty’s film which will be able to pull off maximum footfalls in theatres.

As we all know, Rohit Shetty enjoys his own huge fan base amongst India families, it won’t be a surprise if Sooryavanshi records an extraordinary opening. Let’s wait and see, when the confirmation on the film’s release date will come in.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi also features Katrina Kaif as a female lead. The film also has cameos of Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi and 83 have been acquired by Reliance Entertainment for the distribution, who also bankrolled them. While speaking to Mid Day, Shibasish Sarkar, CEO (Reliance Entertainment group), had confirmed of releasing one out of two films during Holi period. During his chat, he had said that there are high chances of the former one releasing first.

Shibasish had said, “The situation in the country is improving as is the economy, so the mood is largely positive. A section of people headed to theatres to watch Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984. That was an encouraging sign. So, now, we are looking at bringing one of the films in the third week of March, during Holi. We have yet to decide on the film though. We were supposed to release Sooryavanshi on March 24, and ’83 in April. If we follow the same sequence, Sooryavanshi should come first. That said, we are discussing the nitty-gritty.”

