The festive season usually brings out the competitive spirit among the filmmakers due to multiple releases. Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi’s Master, Ravi Teja’s Krack and Ram Potheneni’s Red are the various flavours of the Pongal/Makar Sankranti season. This has been an important festival for the films Down South.

Over the last couple of days, we’ve seen how people are just flooding to watch the movie of their favourite stars. Master has opened to blockbuster first-day collections bringing back the ray of hope for cinema halls.

But, now it’s been said that there has been done theatre blockage by Master’s producer Dil Raju. Krack movie distributor Warangal Srinu has been slamming the producers for the same. He’s saying that due to the blockage, many owners have to remove Krack to make space for Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi’s Master.

In a press statement, he went ahead to say that Dil Raju should be renamed as Kill Raju. He was quoted saying, “He is not Dil Raju anymore, but ‘Kill’ Raju — killing the revenue of movies he doesn’t own.”

He also added, “The same producer had stated that dubbed movies cannot get a huge release in the Nizam area during festivals. Now, as he shares the revenue for Master, he has turned the situation in his own favour.”

A major chunk of theatres in Nizam and Vishakapatnam is owned by Dil Raju, and this is the reason why he’s getting the slamming by Warangal Srinu.

Meanwhile, ‘Achche din’ are here again at the box office. Master released in Tamil all over the country yesterday (with Tamil Nadu having the maximum penetration), and the collections which have come in are unbelievable. The film has turned out to be a hurricane at the box office, what with over 30 crores coming in on the first day of release. This is fantabulous indeed as the entire 2019 went by with not even a single film managing 30 crores on a single day. Now with Master releasing despite the pandemic scare, the film has done the unthinkable.

