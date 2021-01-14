Krack Box Office Day 4: Ravi Teja & Shruti Haasan Starrer Continues To Remain Steady Despite The Odds

Ravi Teja & Shruti Haasan’s latest release Krack is doing well at the box office despite pandemic. The film released on Jan 10 and took a smashing start. The audience flocked outside cinema halls and it was an unbelievable sight to witness.

Advertisement

The latest is that the Telugu action thriller is going extremely steady in the weekdays. It’s big also because the film’s collections were supposed to be affected due to competition from Master. The Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi starrer has created a riot at the box office.

Advertisement

Coming back to Krack, according to Pinkvilla, the film which has been made on a budget of 16.5 crores has recovered 14.45 crores approx in just 4 days from its release. The 4-day net collections of the film are 22 crores and the gross stands at 27.50 crores.

Krack is expected to continue steadily from here and is a success all the way. First Solo Brathuke So Better, and now Krack & Master’s success has proved that pandemic is over for cinema lovers and they are ready to have a blast watching films in theatres if there are good options available.

Earlier talking about her experience of working on Krack, Shruti Haasan did a post on Instagram. In an Insta clip she shared, she is seen taking a plank challenge along with Ravi Teja. “I had so much fun working on KRACK!! I got to be myself and more which means so much Thankyou @raviteja_2628 for being the loveliest most fun and thoughtful for the second time as well and the amazing team@dongopichand our director for giving me this lovely part to play and@dop_gkvishnu for your magical work through the lens and the entire team really!” she wrote as the caption.

“It felt like family !! Go watch us with your beautiful family this Sankranthi,” she added.

All eyes are also on Thalapathy Vijay led Master which is releasing all over India on Jan 13. The Tamil action-thriller also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan is among the most awaited upcoming films and has also been dubbed in Hindi. The film has been recording a healthy advance all over India and extraordinary in South.

Must Read: Master Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Records 40 Crores+ Estimated Opening & It’s Huge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube