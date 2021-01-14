Violation of social distancing norms, milk ‘abhisekham’ (pouring of milk) on their hero’s cut out erected outside the theatre, beating of drums and dancing by fans, and a fine on a theatre marked the release of Vijay starrer “Master” on Wednesday.

The city police levied a fine of Rs 5,000 on Kasi theatre for admitting more than people than 50 per cent of the seating capacity, in violation of the government order.

The first show in the cinema halls began at 4 a.m. and Vijay’s fans had assembled in large numbers to view the movie “first day-first show”.

Many of the movie-goers did not wear masks while watching the movie and social distancing went for a six.

The movie director Lokesh Kanakaraj, actor Malavika Mohanan, music director Anirudh Ravichander and others watched the movie at Rohini theatre.

Buzz for the film has been high ever since shoot began for the film, which witnesses a face-off between the Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi, two actors with a mega fan following. Pictures of the crowd came out to watch the movie in cinemas have been going viral since past few days.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

The makers have also planned to release the film dubbed in Hindi on January 14 in cinemas across North India.

