Master Box Office Review: Star Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Producer: Xavier Britto

Master Box Office Review: Expectations

South filmmakers and actors treat the masses very dearly. Not just they frequently make big-screen entertainers they treat them more like films and less as projects. That’s the reason, the industry is flourishing every year and is reaching pan-India.

The grand success of Baahubali and KGF has proved that the audience all over the country is ready to lap up big south films. And what could be the best time to test that?

It has been 10 months and a huge section of the audience hasn’t visited cinemas. While the cinemas were closed for 7 months due to lockdown, the audience refrained to go in past 3 months due to lack of big desi films. Solo Brathuke So Better & Krack did their job pretty well but these films released in South India only.

Now Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has released all over India and some other countries as well. The expectations are definitely big and there’s not one reason behind that. It’s true that the Hindi market has been more receptive for South content in the past few years, what makes Master really big is the presence of both Vijays in the film. And on top of that, it’s that mass entertainer for which people have been desperately looking forward to.

Master Box Office Review: Impact

During the pandemic, when most of the Bollywood filmmakers are scared to release their films in cinemas if a Tamil film in the non-dubbed version is making the cinema halls housefull in Chandigarh then you already know what kind of impact it has on the audience.

Just CBFC certificate of Master appears on the screen and the audience in the cinema hall starts screaming and hooting. It was something which I had never seen happening in a multiplex here. Not just students, people had come with their families to watch the film and before every action scene and dialogue, I could see them welcoming it with whole heart and enthusiasm.

Master is a celebration of cinema. The film brings two Vijays of South Industry together and proves to be a festival for those who worship big-screen entertainment. Watching one Vijay is already a wholesome experience and it’s indeed double bonanza for everyone. Everytime one of the two is on screen, it’s a moment of joy for the audience. And guess these moments are in abundance in the film and you just need to be prepared for a huge dose of entertainment.

All the action scenes and dialogues will make the cinematic fan go crazy inside you. Although being a Punjabi, I couldn’t understand even a single dialogue (subtitles were also unreadable), it was an emotional experience to see people enjoying so much. I was just happy to see them happy. LOL seriously!

But I definitely enjoyed all the action scenes, swag and performances of both Vijays and their epic face-off.

Master Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Master is here to revive the box office in India. Krack & Solo Brathunke So Better have already done it Down South and now Master will do it all over India. The film will be huge in the South and will do well in the rest of the parts too.

The Tamil, Telugu and other regional versions of the film will enjoy a 5-day extended weekend and Hindi version will have a 4-day weekend. The film has already taken a big start at the box office and it will be interesting to see if it can breach 50 crores mark by Sunday. After the weekend, the film will have to remain steady and since it’s a totally different and unpredictable time, nothing is certain about the audience behaviour.

As per estimates, the film should do a lifetime business of 75-100 crores all over India.

